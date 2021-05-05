DC Fans Furious After Superman Reboot News Drops On Henry Cavill’s Birthday

Today was Henry Cavill’s birthday, and DC fans were sharing the love for the 38-year-old star on social media. Unfortunately, though, just as everyone was celebrating the Man of Steel actor and his portrayal of Clark Kent, some major news dropped about Warner Bros.’ plans for a Superman reboot. J.J. Abrams is producing a new movie set to star a black Kal-El, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a lot of fresh info this Wednesday on how the project is shaping up.

The concept of the Superman reboot is a very controversial one as it is, but DC fans got particularly angry over the news today thanks to it coming out on Cavill’s birthday. Though it’s unclear to what extent WB was involved with THR’s article, the studio is bearing the brunt of the fandom’s ire online, as folks are criticizing them for throwing the actor under the bus as part of their plans to bury the SnyderVerse going forward, as you can see below.

@warnerbros are just so out of touch and has no idea how to run @DCComics. it's pretty messed up to announce a superman reboot on Henry Cavill's birthday. The only dude who should be Kal El right now. Please just sell @DCComics to someone who will do the right thing for it — Nick Abrahamson (@nickabrahamson) May 5, 2021

@THR So you mark the birthday of Henry Cavell with a story of the search for black #Superman for the reboot? Who pulls your strings? Total disrespect. The Rock (Black Atom) will only work with Henry's Supes. — William La Rochelle beep/bop/boop (@Jawsphobia) May 5, 2021

Happy Birthday Henry Cavill! Honestly, the recent Superman reboot news is cool but it's kinda weird that they put it out on Henry Cavill's birthday. — kothuboy21 (@kothuboy21) May 5, 2021

Yay/yikes.

Yay to announcing a black Superman movie in the works!!!👏

Yikes to announcing a Superman movie reboot on Henry Cavill's birthday…🤦‍♂️ — Yeller of Stuff (@yellerofstuff) May 5, 2021

Wait, Kingpin isn’t DC.

Me To Warner's Bros RN after they're saying they Gonna do Black Superman (Kal El) by announcing it on Henry Cavill Birthday pic.twitter.com/ET5C1p2Q33 — Anthony S (@StraderZane) May 5, 2021

Strong words.

So, on Henry Cavill’s birthday, WB decides to announce a reboot of his Superman? Wtf? WB continues to prove that they don’t deserve DC https://t.co/gbRn6tadg6 — Logan #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@DiamondSpiderP) May 5, 2021

Some think it’s downright disrespectful.

Why WB gotta announce a Superman reboot on Henry Cavill’s birthday Pretty disrespectful — 🦇 | ❓0❓❓ (@TheBatmanCo) May 5, 2021

Wow, they really did that.

Wow, they really announced a new Superman for the reboot on Henry Cavill’s birthday — VSNRE (@VSNREddie) May 5, 2021

Everyone is Daniel Kaluuya right now.

Damn, Warner Bros is evil, they announced that they will reboot Superman on Henry Cavill's birthday. pic.twitter.com/BbITvSSUBo — Jesusvol2 (@jesusvol2) May 5, 2021

It definitely sends a message.

Announcing their plans for a Black #Superman and Kal-El on #HenryCavill's birthday DEFINITELY sends a message. Yikes. I think this new Superman movie could be a good movie, but… whoa… — Hilton Collins (@HiltonCollins) May 5, 2021

Well, they kept their word…

If they announce the search for black Superman on Henry Cavill’s birthday I’ll literally become the Joker — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 went mad (@theSNYDERVERSE) May 5, 2021

This Superman reboot is coming from Marvel Comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, who’s expected to create an original twist on the Last Son of Krypton – yes, the character’s origins have been confirmed to be kept the same. WB reportedly has a shortlist of known black directors who they’re looking to helm the movie, though it’s not yet ready to go, as the script is expected to be finished by this December.

As the film won’t be part of the mainstream DCEU, the good news is that it doesn’t preclude Cavill from reprising his role. In fact, Dwayne Johnson is said to be fighting to get him back for future Black Adam sequels, as The Rock really wants his antihero to fight Superman. So, with any luck, we haven’t seen the last of Henry Cavill’s Clark, but it still stings that news of the reboot is being rubbed in fans’ faces on his actual birthday.