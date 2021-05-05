J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Reportedly Not Part Of DCEU

Back in February, we learned that Warner Bros. was working on a Superman reboot, from producer J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nahesi Coates, that will feature a black actor in the lead. Various rumors have followed since then, but now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed an update which clarifies where things stand on the project, and they’ve confirmed that the new Superman will not be part of the DCEU.

THR shares in their report that this reboot “appears to be moving onto its own track and won’t be part of the universe, as of now.” This seems to fit with what fans had generally expected from the project. In recent years, WB has started to break away from the Marvel-esque shared universe model and deliver movies set in their own pocket universes, like Joker. In that way, the new Superman flick could follow The Batman in establishing a separate continuity away from what fans call the SnyderVerse.

Still, it’s hard to imagine that the studio is not also thinking of a way to get some crossovers happening later down the line. In fact, rumor has it that both this other Superman and Robert Pattinson’s Bats could be folded into the mainstream universe eventually, possibly thanks to the multiversal shenanigans of The Flash film.

Michael B. Jordan Is The Next Superman In Incredible Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Michael B. Jordan is still the favorite to take the job, though the Black Panther actor has played down the rumors in recent interviews. As for who could direct, THR writes that WB wants to find a big name POC filmmaker, with the shortlist including Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr. and Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah). The studio is taking its time on this one, however, as Coates isn’t due to complete his screenplay until December.

In any case, while fans are campaigning to restore the SnyderVerse, it seems that WB is keen to fracture the DCEU into smaller sub-franchises, which means a new Batman and a new Superman.