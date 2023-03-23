DC fans challenge James Gunn’s ‘Swamp Thing’ with their Solomon Grundy solo film pitches

There’s a lot to love about what’s in store for James Gunn‘s DC Universe. The DC gaffer’s take on Superman himself should leave plenty of folks watering at the mouth, the oddball opener of Creature Commandos will surely be one to watch as an animated appetizer for what’s to come, and frankly, we could spend hours at a time discussing the possibilities and implications for such projects as The Authority, Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, and The Brave and the Bold.

But it’s the Swamp Thing film that makes for the most uniquely delectable wildcard, as it’s no secret that it will dive heavily into the horror genre. An endeavor that Marvel, for instance, has only flirted with in projects such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Swamp Thing.

Indeed, the fearlessness with which Gunn seems to be exploring the possibilities of these characters is nothing but a good omen, but as far as comic book horror films go, the folks over at r/DC_Cinematic have some ideas of their own.

Those ideas involve none other than Cyrus Gold, aka Solomon Grundy, the hulking zombie supervillain and long-time enemy of the Green Lantern and the Justice League as a whole. An immortal baddie is scary enough, but considering that just about every depiction of the character looks like it was ripped from a straight horror flick, this is one character that Gunn won’t want to sleep on in that department. Fans certainly haven’t.

One user pitched a subversion of the classic Frankenstein story, which would certainly make for a deviant departure from the comic book film formula.

Others were thinking something a little more offbeat, which is to say the suggestions got downright offensive.

The original poster, of course, chimed in with a more serious pitch of their own, laying out a plethora of exciting possibilities from period pieces to a crime/mystery drama structured around the eponymous nursery rhyme the character is based on.

Without a doubt, DC has some of the most untapped character wealth in the world of cinematic fiction, and with Gunn at the helm now, the potential for these characters on the big screen is positively electrifying, and Solomon Grundy is just one of many that we’re hoping gets such treatment.