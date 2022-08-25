Now that Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to delay both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with both movies now firmly slated for 2023, DC fans are letting out a collective groan over what seems like a never-ending string of bad news for their beloved franchises.

It was enough to make one commentator ask, “what the f–k is going on at WB[?]”

Aquaman 2 being slated to release December 2022 and then getting delayed so many times that it gets pushed to December 2023 is actually insane.



what the fuck is going on at WB — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) August 24, 2022

“The hits keep coming for DC,” another writer remarked.

The hits keep coming for DC: SHAZAM 2 moves off from 2022 to 2023. March 17, 2023 to be exact. But that's AQUAMAN 2's date, right? Not anymore. That movie now pushed to Dec. 25, 2023. https://t.co/RI9hVwKv4y — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 24, 2022

Some people were simply confused what the changed release dates mean for the whole Michael Keaton vs Ben Affleck as Batman in the DC Extended Universe, as we thought the former was meant to take up the mantle — again — from the latter.

DC moving Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom means it will now come out AFTER The Flash – the movie that was supposed to establish Michael Keaton as the DCEU’s Batman.



Aquaman 2 has a Ben Affleck scene in it… so this may raise questions about Keaton’s place in the DCEU. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kd1vWYjmuY — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) August 24, 2022

Another Twitter user was particularly puzzled at the trajectory that Shazam! 2 has taken since it has now moved from a 2023 release date to a 2022 release date to now back to a 2023 release date.

They seem to love moving things for the sake of moving them. Shazam was moved up just to move it back again. — Kyle Cormier (@KyleJCormier) August 24, 2022

“AGAIN??????!!!!!!!!!! WHY???????!!!!!!!!!” is all one fan could muster.

Another Twitter user could not help but make a joke out of the situation, imagining the child stars in Shazam! 2 would be geriatric by the time the movie premieres on the red carpet.

The kids of Shazam at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie premier.#Shazam #ShazamMovie #ShazamFuryOfTheGods pic.twitter.com/7j4NueW72w — Ronan The Accuser 🦇🤓🇦🇺 (@ComicsNerd2) August 24, 2022

Not everyone was outright negative about the situation, however, with one commentator calling it simply a much-needed “game plan.”

“Patience is key.”

They finally have a game plan. Patience is key. — Dutch (@Going___Dutch) August 24, 2022

Another commentator reckoned that the delay of the films may help improve the computer-generated imagery and clear the way for both to become box office hits due to making their debuts release windows with fewer competitors.

Well……..



They should move Aquaman 2 to June and The Flash to December. But now Aquaman 2 will make HUGE box office and i think CGI will be great. Shazam 2 will make good box office too — Alexandro ⚡ (@Neil528491) August 24, 2022

Another commentator pointed out that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslaov recently remarked how he wouldn’t release a movie until it was ready.

“I honestly don’t blame them and I have patience for this and I understand.”

I understand that

David did say that if they see the movie is not yet ready to be released they will be doing reshoots until the movie is perfect for release

I honestly don't blame them and I have patience for this and I understand — J0SH (@Joshyy_boiiii) August 24, 2022

Shazam! 2 is now slated for release on March 17, 2023, taking the previous release slot from Aquaman 2, which is now slated for release on December 25, 2023.