Home / movies

DC Fans Are Furious At Warner Bros. For Canceling New Gods

By 2 hours ago
x

Yesterday brought the news that Warner Bros. and DC Films had decided against moving forward on two in-development comic book adaptations. Aquaman spinoff The Trench was officially consigned to the history books, as was Ava DuVernay’s New Gods, which had been in the works since March 2018.

Of course, it was hardly a shock that the studio pulled the plug, when there’s been very little forward progress made on the latter movie in the last three years. The last official update came almost a year ago when DuVernay revealed on social media that she’d finished the fourth draft of the script with co-writer Tom King, while the filmmaker is plenty busy with a number of projects in the works for Netflix.

Naturally, there’s been many a conspiracy theory circulating online that New Gods was dropped because it was set to feature Darkseid as a major player, with a lot of fans believing that it’s not a coincidence that a character who just made his live-action debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is being swept under the rug as the WB execs are actively trying to distance themselves from the SnyderVerse. However, the reactions are a lot more wide-ranging than that, as you can see below, although it appears nobody’s really mourning the loss of The Trench as of yet.

Darkseid Takes The Throne In New Justice League Snyder Cut Image
1 of 3
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

New Gods has gathered virtually no momentum since first being added to the docket, so it’s not the most surprising thing in the world to hear it’s been canned for good, especially when the history of the DCEU is littered with titles that get announced before quickly vanishing into the ether of development hell. That being said, the Darkseid connection is still going to make this one sting for some SnyderVerse supporters.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...