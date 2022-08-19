Home / movies

DC fans meme WB’s many failed live-action universes

dceu reddit justice league
Credit: Warner Bros.

What started out as the typical post from a Zack Snyder fan mourning the loss of the director’s vision for a DC shared universe spiraled out of control into a full-blown meme Friday, thanks to the shenanigans of various Reddit users on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit.

“WB already had a Plan It was Called Snyderverse” was the caption for the initial, totally sincere post from the Reddit user u/Longjumping_Report72 in an apparent reference to Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav’s recent announcement of starting a 10-year plan for DC following the newly merged company’s formation.

WB already had a Plan It was Called Snyderverse from DC_Cinematic

It wasn’t long before the post, which gained over two thousand upvotes in less than a day, became parodied into oblivion by other users, calling attention to the many seemingly failed DC cinematic universes that have unfolded over the years.

Here's How Nicolas Cage Would Look As Superman (By 𝐒𝐏𝐃𝐑𝐌𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐗𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈)
1 of 2
  

Click to skip
Click to zoom 

For example, Tim Burton helmed the acclaimed Batman duology of the late 1980s and early ’90s, starring Michael Keaton. But had Burton’s planned Superman movie — which had been slated to star Nicolas Cage — not fallen through, perhaps we could’ve had a “Burtonverse,” the Reddit user u/Nindroidgamer110 pointed out.

WB already had a plan. It was the Burtonverse from DC_Cinematic

If that weren’t enough, Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller even had a DC project in the works that ended up being shelved, called Justice League: Mortal. Might that have been the superhero franchise that launched DC into the box office stratosphere, should it have been completed? The Reddit user u/HourDetective certainly thinks so.

WB already had a Plan It was Called George Miller’s Justice League Mortal from DC_Cinematic

“They had a plan. It was called the Junior Lifeguard Association,” was the Reddit user u/AverageBry’s satirical post, in reference to the superhero team-up we saw in the beloved 2000s WB show Smallville.

They had a plan. It was called the Junior Lifeguard Association from DC_Cinematic

In what can only be described as a deep cut, the Reddit user u/egomann even made reference to the 1997 made-for-TV movie Justice League of America, which aired to critical panning on CBS.

WB already had a Plan It was Called The Justice League TV Show from DC_Cinematic

And of course, the CW’s current Arrowverse was granted its own post by the Reddit user u/MandrewManson.

WB already had a plan. It was called the Arrowverse. from DC_Cinematic

Even the obscure Legends of the Superheroes miniseries — which starred Adam West as Batman, and aired in 1979 on NBC — got a shout-out by Reddit user u/TheDjSKP.

WB already had a plan it was called Legends of the Superheroes. Thanks a lot Richard Donner from DC_Cinematic

It’s a good thing DC fans still have a sense of humor at all, given how the movie franchise seemingly struggled for so many years to maintain the same quality and quantity of films pumped out by Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stay strong, fandom.