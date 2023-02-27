DC fans still loyal to Dwayne Johnson find James Gunn the right director for the perfect ‘Black Adam’ spinoff

Black Adam may have burned up its own chances at a sequel last fall, but some fans are so keen for Dwayne Johnson’s now-defunct corner of the DCU to continue that they’re willing to do James Gunn‘s job for him. While The Rock is likely never going to return as The Man in Black, there’s still a chance other characters from his 2022 movie could feature in the rebooted franchise. Like, for instance, Hawkman, the leader of the Justice Society of America, as played by Aldis Hodge.

Given the lack of any Black Adam connections (outside of Viola Davis being back as Amanda Waller) in the DCU Chapter 1 slate, Gunn doesn’t seem too keen to go down this road just yet, but fans are trying to make the decision easier for him by putting in the work themselves and finding him the perfect director for a Hawkman movie.

As one Redditor on the r/DC_Cinematic sub pitched, Egyptian-American director Dina Amer would be a great fit for a film all about Carter Hall and his reincarnated romantic interest Hawkgirl. Many acclaimed indie filmmakers have been recruited into the superhero scene before (see Eternals‘ Chloé Zhao), so you can follow the thinking.

Others concurred with both the directorial choice and the need for more of the Hawks, especially as the Thanagarian mythology has been frustratingly skirted over in past live-action adaptations.

Hodge back as Hall, Sofia Boutella as Shayera, and Amer in the director’s chair? Sign us up.

More from the JSA — including Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, if possible — would be a huge win for the DCU, but we’ll just have to wait and see whether James Gunn is willing to bring them back or if Hawkman and his friends have had their wings clipped for good.