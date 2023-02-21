Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, and 4 other Sexiest Men Alive who still have time to join the MCU

Of all the things the MCU can boast, including being the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, the media powerhouse also houses some of the sexiest men. Whether you subscribe to the idea that there’s a “Sexiest Man Alive”, it’s pretty hard to fault some of the entries on PEOPLE’s annual selection of Hollywood’s hottest A-list stars.

For the past three years, the men of the MCU have been crowned the sexiest man alive, beginning with Michael B. Jordan in 2020, to Paul Rudd in 2021, and most recently, Chris Evans in 2022. Other MCU veterans that have topped the ranking include Idris Elba, who received the title in 2018, Chris Hemsworth in 2014, Bradley Cooper in 2011, and Jude Law in 2004. MCU newcomers already inducted include Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Harrison Ford, who were crowned in 1998, 2010 and 2008 respectively.

So, in summary, the men behind Captain America, Ant-Man, Killmonger, Heimdall, Thor, Rocket, Yon-Rogg, Deadpool, Logan, and Thunderbolt have been heralded as Hollywood’s hottest.

But with so many MCU projects in the works, and so many of these sexiest men yet to make their MCU debuts, there’s still hope that more of these talents can still show up in one of the future phases. Here are all the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ entries that we would love to see in the MCU sometime in the future.

Mark Harmon (1986)

The television icon and long-running NCIS star was the second-ever “Sexiest Man Alive” recipient in 1986. Now in his 70s, the actor is still at the center of many MCU fan castings, particularly for the role of Deacon Frost. The vampire, who has served as a foe for Blade, is one of the lesser-known Marvel Comics characters with a greatly written storyline. Whether this fan cast ever comes to life, the truth is we’d be happy seeing Harmon in any role.

Richard Gere (1999)

In 1999, Richard Gere received the crown, six years after he and Cindy Crawford were ranked the “Sexiest Couple Alive” in 1993. With a long and illustrious career spanning decades, Gere is another Hollywood veteran that fans would love to see in the MCU. Thankfully, we might not have to wait that long, as the actor has also expressed interest in starring in a superhero film. In an interview with ComicBookMovie, he shared that he’d be on board only if a “quirky and unexpected” script is presented.

Pierce Brosnan (2001)

Thanks to his suave role as the iconic James Bond in the late 90s and early 2000s, Pierce Brosnan’s honor was almost unanimously accepted. With the DCU’s revival in the works, many hopes of seeing Brosnan as Doctor Fate once more have been dashed into the waters. Thankfully, after a magnificent performance in Black Adam, pretty much everyone’s on board with Brosnan bringing another superhero to life. There are way too many options for the actor to portray, but we’re certain he’d do whichever one justice.

Matt Damon (2007)

We’re not counting the Thor cameos, where Matt Damon plays a Loki actor. Damon needs to be introduced in a much larger capacity, and one can only hope he is tapped for a major or supporting role sometime soon.

Channing Tatum (2012)

Even if his hopes of bringing the X-Men fan-favorite Gambit to life were successful, Channing Tatum’s performance would not have counted as an MCU release. With that being said, there are several other roles the actor can still take on, as many insist he has aged out of playing the mutant. Tatum’s work covers multiple film and television genres, so if he’s playing a charming antihero, a funny superhero, or a raging antagonist, he’d most likely succeed. If his Gambit co-stars Léa Seydoux and Lizzy Caplan are available to come on board, then the more, the merrier!

Dwayne Johnson (2016)

While Black Adam was met with mixed reviews, Dwayne Johnson’s performance did receive praise, so there are still a number of DC fans nursing their hurt over the fact that another movie is not in the works. On the flip side, some Marvel fans are still crossing their fingers that the actor makes his way over and takes on another role as a superhero.