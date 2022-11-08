All of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive winners

People magazine has a long history of naming the Sexiest Man Alive. The tradition started in 1985, and every year since, except for one, People have named their picks, usually going to an individual in the entertainment industry. Their Sexiest Man Alive for 2022 was recently announced, with the honor going to ex-Captain America star Chris Evans. But as we celebrate Evans for coming out on top this year, let’s look back at everybody who was ever named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. The list is as follows:

Mel Gibson was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1985, their first choice, and best known for his roles in Lethal Weapon and Mad Max.

Mark Harmon was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1986. He is probably best known for his role in NCIS.

Harry Hamlin, probably best known for his role in L.A. Law was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1987.

John F. Kennedy Jr. Was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1988, and he was the only one not well-known for entertainment on this list. He is also one of the few members who have since passed on.

Sean Connery was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1989, and he has also passed on. He was best known for playing James Bond.

Tom Cruise was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1990. He is probably best known for his roles in Top Gun and Mission Impossible.

Patrick Swayze, who is probably best known for his roles in Ghost and Point Break, was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1991. He has also passed away since receiving the title.

Nick Nolte, who is probably best known for his roles in Warrior and The Prince of Tides, was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1992.

Breaking the pattern, both Richard Gere, most recognizable from Pretty Woman, and model Cindy Crawford were chosen as the Sexiest Couple Alive in 1993.

There was actually no pick for 1994’s Sexiest Man Alive, but it was awarded in 2015, albeit a little backdated, to Keanu Reeves, who you will probably know from The Matrix or John Wick.

Brad Pitt, who you probably know from Ocean’s Eleven or Fight Club, was chosen as the Sexiest Man Alive in 1995.

Denzel Washington was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1996. You probably know him from American Gangster, Training Day, or Courage Under Fire.

George Clooney, who you might know from Ocean’s Eleven, Batman & Robin, or The Ides of March, was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1997.

Harrison Ford, probably best known for his roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, was the Sexiest Man Alive in 1998.

Getting his first solo title was Richard Gere again, as the Sexiest Man Alive in 1999.

Another double-up was Brad Pitt as the Sexiest Man Alive in the year 2000.

Another former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan was chosen as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2001.

Ben Affleck, probably best known for his roles in Gone Girl, Daredevil, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, was the Sexiest Man Alive in 2002.

Johnny Depp, probably best known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, and for his part in his messy public divorce with Amber Heard, was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2003.

Jude Law was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2004. He is probably best known for his roles in Sherlock Holmes, Closer, and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Matthew McConaughey, best known for his roles in The Lincoln Lawyer, Dallas Buyers Club, and True Detective, was the Sexiest Man Alive in 2005.

Getting chosen as the Sexiest Man Alive for the second time in 2006 was George Clooney.

Probably best known for his roles in Good Will Hunting, and for playing Jason Bourne, is Matt Damon, who was chosen as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2007.

The Australian actor most recognizable for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men films is Hugh Jackman who was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2008.

Another two-time winner was Johnny Depp who was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2009.

The famous Canadian actor who plays Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was the Sexiest Man Alive in 2010.

Perhaps best known for his roles in The Hangover, A Star is Born and Guardians of the Galaxy is Bradley Cooper who was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2011.

Probably most recognizable from his roles in Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, is Channing Tatum who was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2012.

The lead vocalist of Maroon 5 who was recently embroiled in a scandal, Adam Levine was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2013.

Most recognizable from his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Chris Hemsworth, who was the Sexiest Man Alive in 2014.

Football player David Beckham was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2015, and he has been the only sportsman to join the list so far.

Best known for his former career in wrestling, and his recent role as Black Adam in the DC film of the same name is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2016.

Country star and coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2017.

Probably best known for his roles in The Wire, Luther, and The Suicide Squad, is Idris Elba who was the Sexiest Man Alive in 2018.

The singer and songwriter who is probably best known for being a coach on The Voice is John Legend who was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2019.

Michael B. Jordan, who is probably best known for his roles in Creed and Black Panther was the Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

Probably best known for how he does not age, is the immortal Paul Rudd, who also starred in Ant-Man. He was the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021.

Finally, we have the Sexiest Man Alive who was named in 2022, Chris Evans. Evans is most recognizable for his role as Captain America in the MCU, as well as his roles in Knives Out, and The Gray Man.

There you have it, every man who was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive from 1985-2022. Who do you think will get the honor bestowed upon them next year?