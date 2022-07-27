‘DC League of Super-Pets’ director already has sequel ideas in mind

Warner Bros. is gearing up to launch its latest DC project, the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, and before it has even arrived the team already has sequel ideas in mind.

Speaking to Screen Rant, the movie’s co-writer and director Jared Stern shared that there are plans for a sequel that could include ideas cut from the upcoming movie.

“We never want to jinx it, but it’s kind of hard not to, especially when you work on something for four years. And like I said, sometimes there was too much, so there’s things that when we took it out, I was like, “But that will be good for a sequel if we ever were so lucky to have one.” So yeah, there definitely is stuff and there’s a ton of amazing, fun animal characters in the DC canon and we couldn’t fit all of them into this movie. There’s definitely a few that I know people love that are not in this one that I would love to have an appearance, again, if we’re blessed to have another one.”

While Stern shares that there are other characters to draw from in the future out of the DC Comics universe, he did not explicitly share who they may be. In this first film, there are plenty of notable characters and heroes voiced by A-list talent including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, and more.

Right now there is no guarantee that DC League of Super-Pets will get the sequel treatment, but critics seem to be loving the film which currently sits at 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences will soon have their chance to share thoughts about the animated film when DC League of Super-Pets arrives in theaters on July 29.