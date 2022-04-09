Fans might have to wait just a little bit longer to see the animated DC League of Super-Pets after it was affected by the latest round of delays to hit Warner Bros. upcoming slate of comic book projects, with the family film now coming to theaters on Black Adam‘s initial release date of July 29.

The voice cast alone is reason enough to get excited over the project, which marks the feature-length directorial debut of The LEGO Batman Movie scribe Jared Stern, who also co-wrote the screenplay. Dwayne Johnson headlines the cast as Krypto the Superdog and produces through his Seven Bucks company, with the rest of the ensemble dripping in talent.

Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski playing Batman and Superman sounds phenomenal in theory alone, and while the rest of the Justice League’s identities haven’t been revealed as of yet, a new promo poster shows the team surrounded by their animal companions, as you can see below.

Even though the future of the DCEU’s canonical Justice League remains in a constant state of uncertainty, the all-star lineup have been showing up in the most unexpected of places recently. Following on from a hilarious cameo in the season 1 finale of James Gunn’s Peacemaker, the squad will be back together again in DC League of Super-Pets, except they won’t be the ones taking center stage.

Taking an established comic book property and adapting it for an offbeat and irreverent all-ages animated adventure worked wonders for Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and we can only hope that DC’s attempt at replicating the formula comes close to matching those levels of quality.