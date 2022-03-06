Watch: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ trailer confirms Keanu Reeves as Batman

As you may have noticed, it’s been a big weekend for the Caped Crusader, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman dominating the box office with an estimated opening haul of $130 million. Never one to miss out on a spot of brand synergy, Warner Bros. have released a new trailer for DC League of Super-Pets, which has confirmed Keanu Reeves as the Dark Knight.

The beloved actor was part of the initial announcement revealing the stacked roster of talents set to lend their vocals to the star-studded family-friendly comic book movie, but it’s become apparent that WB were waiting until The Batman arrived before confirming the John Wick and The Matrix star’s role.

That means we’re getting Reeves as Batman with Kevin Hart’s Ace the Bat-Hound in tow, while John Krasinski’s Superman will be assisted by Dwayne Johnson’s Krypto the Superdog. That’s without even mentioning the rest of the ensemble set to feature, which makes League of Super-Pets sound as though it’s got the potential to be the most unsung part of this year’s DC roster.

Peacemaker has already been and gone, while The Batman is the hottest ticket in the industry, and we’ve still got Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to come before 2022 is out. Keanu Reeves as Batman is more than enough to sell DC League of Super-Pets to the masses, but it helps that the footage we’ve seen so far paints the picture of a fun time at the multiplex when it begins rolling out on May 20.