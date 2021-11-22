‘DC League of Super-Pets’ image confirms John Krasinski as Superman

Hollywood is often a small place that can put big names into each other’s orbit very quickly, and you don’t need to run through the full Six Degrees of Separation (or even Kevin Bacon, for that matter) to get to a collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski.

Ryan Reynolds is close friends with both, and he recently appeared in Free Guy, which featured sneaky cameos from the pair. On top of that, he also co-starred with Johnson in Netflix’s Red Notice, while The Rock was seen this summer in Disney’s Jungle Cruise opposite Emily Blunt, who is of course married to Krasinski. Turns out that it really is a small world after all.

The two stars are also part of DC League of Super-Pets, with Johnson voicing Krypto the Superdog and producing through his Seven Bucks banner. Krasinski has finally gone public with his role, and as you can see below, he isn’t even lending his talents to one of the anthropomorphized animals.

Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock . Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI… DJ’s the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets !! pic.twitter.com/eu6IVJXdd4 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 22, 2021

John Krasinski playing Superman with Dwayne Johnson as his dog is a something we never thought we’d see, but they’re just two members of the stacked DC League of Super-Pets cast. The ensemble also includes Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Marc Maron, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Jameela Jamil, so we’ve got high hopes for this one.