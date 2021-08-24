Despite the theatrical industry still struggling to shake off the effects of the pandemic, Free Guy managed to show impressive legs at the box office by posting the strongest week-to-week hold of any major blockbuster released this summer to repeat at the number one spot.

The video game-inspired blockbuster has earned over $110 million in less than two weeks, which is a strong showing by the standards of the time. Ryan Reynolds may have credited the success of the movie to the gaggle of A-list stars who dropped by for cameo appearances, but Rotten Tomatoes have deemed Free Guy as one of the greatest action comedies ever made, so there’s clearly much more under the hood than famous faces showing up for surprise guest spots.

Reynolds took to social media and thanked his buddies for their contributions in a post featuring behind the scenes images of Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. However, this being the Deadpool star, he’s now started trolling those that didn’t even get an invitation, as you can see below.

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Chris Hemsworth Over Free Guy Cameos 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At least one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fabled Chrises managed to swing by, with Reynolds and director Shawn Levy revealing that all it took was a phonecall to the former Captain America and Evans was in his car heading down to the set for his scene-stealing one-liner. Unfortunately, it looks as though Hemsworth wasn’t invited, but now that the Merc with a Mouth has officially made his MCU debut by teaming up with known Odinson associate Korg, perhaps we’ll be seeing the two impossibly handsome dudes sharing the screen in the superhero genre sooner rather than later.