Fans have spent their day obsessing over Spider-Man: No Way Home after the second full-length trailer managed to easily break the internet, and while the lineup for the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster does contain a spider, a lizard and an octopus, it can’t hold a candle to the fully anthropomorphized DC League of Super-Pets.

Having managed to become the biggest movie star on the planet without coming close to the superhero genre before, Dwayne Johnson double-dips in the space of a couple of months next year, with DC League of Super-Pets coming to theaters in May, before Black Adam crashes onto the scene in July.

We got our first look at the family-friendly caper at the DC FanDome virtual event, and Entertainment Weekly have now revealed the first official images from the movie, which you can see below.

First images from 'DC League of Super-Pets' reveal Dwayne Johnson and the gang

As well as Johnson’s Krypto the Superdog, DC League of Super-Pets also features Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor and a laundry list of big names in unconfirmed roles, which includes John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Keanu Reeves. That’s quite the lineup, so we’re expecting this one to be an early-summer smash hit.