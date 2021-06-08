Keanu Reeves And Kevin Hart Join Dwayne Johnson In DC League Of Super-Pets

Move over Justice League, because there’s a new DC team in town, and the cast is arguably even more star studded than seeing Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher suit up for action, except in this case the lineup comprises entirely of talking animals with superpowers.

Just a couple of weeks after the bizarre news broke that Dwayne Johnson was voicing Krypto the Super Dog in DC League of Super-Pets to double down on the company’s comic book output alongside Black Adam, the rest of the supporting ensemble has been announced, and it’s enough to generate an intriguing mix of curiosity and excitement. It was Johnson himself who made the announcement on social media, and the family friendly animation is packing some serious A-list power.

Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne and Vanessa Bayer have all been confirmed as part of the vocal ensemble, but none of their roles have been confirmed as of yet with the exception of Johnson’s diminutive Central Intelligence and Jumanji co-star, who will voice Ace the Bat-Hound.

Johnson will also produce DC League of Super-Pets through his Seven Bucks company, with Jared Stern, who penned Jim Carrey’s Mr. Popper’s Penguins, Vince Vaughn comedies The Internship and The Watch, along with The LEGO Batman and LEGO Ninjago movies. He’ll also co-direct with animation veteran Sam Levine, who’s previously been involved in Disney’s Tarzan, Treasure Planet, Wreck-It Ralph and more. The roster boasts the talents of a wildly diverse, hugely talented and wildly eclectic ensemble now that the likes of Hart, Reeves, Krasinski, Lyonne and the rest have gotten themselves involved.