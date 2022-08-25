After a rocky past month for DC Films, new reports indicate that Warner Bros. Discovery has its eyes set on Dan Lin to lead the next era of superhero films.

According to a report by Deadline, sources indicate that the former Warner Bros. executive is one of the names being discussed for the top spot at DC films. The report claims rumors suggest that Lin “has a pole position feel to him.”

The Hollywood Reporter says that sources believe this new role will oversee both film and television projects for DC, reporting directory to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Lin has had a massive tenure in film, acting as a producer on The Lego Movie, its spin-off The Lego Batman Movie, Sherlock Holmes films, Aladdin, It, and many more popular films.

Strengthening his likeliness to be selected for the role, Lin was also previously a member of Warner Bros. executive team, acting as senior vice president of production during an eight-year stretch from 1999 to 2007.

If these rumors are to come to fruition, it would indicate that Walter Hamada’s time as head of DC Films is coming to an end — as sources suggested to The Hollywood Reporter. At this stage, it appears that no official offer has been made to Lin for the role, but discussions around the particulars are taking place.

If the role is filled, it will draw to a close Zaslav’s search for DC’s version of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, but whether this move can salvage the sinking ship remains to be seen.