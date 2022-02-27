With The Batman about to enter theaters next weekend, Warner Bros. is making one last major effort to promote Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight — by rebranding its entire DC movie catalogue in The Batman‘s image.

As pointed out by Redditor u/BatmanNewsChris on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, nearly every DC film ever made has had its cover art updated on streaming platform Movies Anywhere to reflect The Batman‘s style, with every movie poster now sporting a blood-red background and bat symbol emblem, in keeping with the marketing for Matt Reeves’ Gotham-set thriller. In total, 27 titles, from 1978’s Superman: The Movie to 2021’s The Suicide Squad have received the treatment. Check out the full gallery of official The Batman-style DC posters below:

The posters encompass all four Christopher Reeves Superman flicks as well as the original Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher run of Batman offerings, not to mention every single DCEU movie of the modern era. However, there are a few notable exceptions — the most obvious being Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, which is ironic as those are the films that The Batman will be most closely compared to.

This is an interesting marketing tactic and suggests that the message WB wants to convey is that The Batman is the movie that all previous DC efforts have been building towards. Only time will tell if that turns out to be true, but Pattinson’s first outing under the cowl is receiving positive reactions so far, though we won’t find out what the critics really think until the review embargo lifts this Monday.

Don’t miss The Batman once it finally swoops into cinemas from this Friday, March 4.