The celebrations for the Lunar New Year are well underway. To mark the occasion, DC Films has just released a batch of posters for their upcoming movies, including The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam, that thematically resonate with the holiday period.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and a general malaise in the entertainment industry, Hollywood has lost a great deal in the Chinese market over the past two years. Even DC’s own The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, didn’t find its way to a broad audience overseas and performed underwhelmingly at the box office.

DC Films seems to be hoping that their upcoming flicks will perform better abroad and this new move to release character posters based on new year celebration aesthetics seems to hint at that.

Below, we have four posters that feature characters from the DCEU, or more specifically, the upcoming projects in the company’s lineup of feature films. The first one depicts Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster using his superspeed to deliver food, while the second one shows Black Adam using fireworks. Then we have Pattinson’s Dark Knight from The Batman, with a set of symbols that point out the film’s characters.

Last but not least, as can be seen above, Krypto from the upcoming DC League of Super-pets also makes an appearance, accompanied by all of his superpet friends.