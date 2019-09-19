In the midst of all the movie, TV and comic book announcements and trailers that we got at this year’s Comic-Con, the upcoming slate of DC animated films being revealed was one of the most exciting. After all, Warner Bros. Animation has a pretty good track record when it comes to these and they’ve got a lot of good stuff coming down the pipeline, with Superman: Red Son perhaps being the one that grabbed the most attention back in July.

If you’re not familiar with the source material, Red Son was initially published as an Elseworlds story written by Mark Millar and illustrated by Dave Johnson. In short, it explored what would’ve happened if baby Kal-El’s ship had landed in Soviet Russia instead of Smallville, Kansas. And now, we have our first look at what the animated version will be like thanks to the photo in the gallery down below.

It’s not much, but it does at least provide a glimpse at the titular hero himself and the costume he’ll be donning, while sporting an animation style similar to what we’ve seen in previous DC animated flicks.

DC Reveals First Look At Superman: Red Son Animated Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given that Superman: Red Son is without a doubt the best thing Millar ever wrote, hopes are high that the studio will do it justice. While it’s never been directly adapted, we have seen homages to it in a variety of works and though details are still scarce on what this version will bring to the table, DC decided to release the official voice cast along with the above photo. It’s pretty stacked, too, and includes the following:

Jason Isaacs (Batman: Under the Red Hood) as Superman; Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Lex Luthor; Amy Acker (The Gifted) as Lois Lane; Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars Rebels) as Wonder Woman; Phil Morris (Doom Patrol) as James Olsen; Paul Williams (Goliath) as Brainiac; Sash Roiz (Grimm) and Phil LaMarr (Supergirl) as Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart; and Roger Graig Smith (Arkham Origins) as Batman.

Superman: Red Son is being helmed by Sam Liu (Batman/Superman: Public Enemies, Reign of the Supermen) with a script by J.M. DeMatteis (Justice League Dark). Look for it to hit Blu-ray/DVD in the first quarter of 2020.