DCEU defenders wonder what comes next for James Gunn’s small screen universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been ruthlessly wielding the axe towards DC and HBO Max content, but James Gunn‘s small screen universe appears to be about as safe as it gets, which is good news for the filmmaker’s fans.
Not only has The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker writer and director reiterated on several occasions that his in-development projects have survived the new regime’s purge, The Hollywood Reporter did a deep dive into the behind the scenes shenanigans and determined that Gunn has “received assurances [his] projects are safe.”
That includes season 2 of Peacemaker, the mysterious episodic effort that may or may not be headlined by Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, and perhaps even a return for Idris Elba’s Bloodsport in some fashion, with the actor teasing that he’s working on something DC-related that we should all be finding out about soon.
The wounds of Batgirl are still yet to heal, but fans have at least breathed a sigh of relief knowing that Gunn’s slice of the shared mythology is set to not just survive, but thrive.
Gunn will have a lot more time on his hands this time next year when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released, and given that he’s been working solidly in the comic book sphere for close to a decade without barely a pause to catch breath, it stands to reason that his HBO Max slate could get even more packed in the future as Peacemaker continues to grow, and maybe even set the foundations for a mini-verse of its own.