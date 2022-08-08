Idris Elba teases that he’s got ‘a really big thing cooking’ for DC

As you may have noticed, the short and long-term future of DC Films and its associated cinematic universe has been all over the headlines recently, with the Batgirl debacle taking center stage. One positive is that James Gunn has confirmed his corner of the mythos is safe, and could it be building towards a solo project for Idris Elba’s Bloodsport?

The answer to that is a solid “maybe”, leaning towards “probably”, after journalist Erik Davis hopped onto Twitter and teased the actor has “a really big thing cooking” for DC. He didn’t specify what it was, whether it was live-action or animated, or if it would take place on the big or small screens, but it’s more than enough to generate a little buzz.

NEW: I just spoke with Idris Elba about his new film #Beast. I asked what we’ll see him in next – a Marvel project or DC, and he said DC. He said he’s got a really big thing cooking for DC right now. 👀 Full interviews for BEAST will drop soon & my reaction drops tonight pic.twitter.com/Fmabs6jTnC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 8, 2022

If The Suicide Squad bombing disastrously at the box office has neutered any hopes for a third feature-length outing for Task Force X, then the next logical conclusion we’d jump to would either be a standalone movie for Elba’s Bloodsport, or an HBO Max series of his own in the vein of Peacemaker.

Then again, Batgirl was canned because it was deemed too big for streaming and too small for theaters, and putting Robert DuBois front and center in a $100+ million blockbuster is a risky proposition, regardless of how popular Elba may be. Of course, he could be following Dwayne Johnson into the League of Super-Pets universe nobody seemed to be asking for, but it’s all just rumor and hearsay for the moment until the man himself offers a more concrete statement.