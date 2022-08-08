James Gunn insists HBO Max cuts won’t prevent peace from being made once again

The abrupt termination of Batgirl has left many fans of other films and series on the edge of their seats, but the second season of Peacemaker is still very much underway, according to series creator and writer James Gunn.

As fears of cancellations loom and continue to spook moviegoers and streamers, Gunn seems to have calmed a lot of fans down with a tweet encouraging fans not to worry about the fate of the superhero series.

His tweet reads “No need to be worried on behalf of #Peacemaker. Our friend will still be making lots of peace in Season 2,” and is a direct response to a fan’s tweet that the “shake-up at WB would impact S2.”

No need to be worried on behalf of #Peacemaker. Our friend will still be making lots of peace in Season 2. 🕊☮️🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/6z1vnfITug pic.twitter.com/LsNXTD6rJS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 7, 2022

Naturally, fans of the popular show have swarmed the director’s replies with their sighs of relief and renewed anticipation at the show’s confirmed return.

Led by John Cena as the titular superhero, the series was met with positive reviews from fans and critics, and a second season was announced before the first ended. However, it might be a while before season two of Peacemaker will hit HBO Max, as there is no confirmed date for its release or word of filming yet. Director Gunn also has his hands occupied with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film scheduled for a 2023 release as a part of Phase Five of the MCU.

With Warner Bros. focusing more on theatrical releases, fans continue to speculate which project will get the axe next. Thankfully, and most likely due to its success, as well as Gunn’s catalog, Peacemaker isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.