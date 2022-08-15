DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’

The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?

While there’s no risk of Black Adam being pulled from schedules — although, this being the permanently cursed DCEU, who knows? — fans are worrying if there’s a risk the movie will turn out to be so bad that we wish it was. After the trailers released so far have failed to really get folks pumped, the r/DC_Cinematic Reddit community is pondering if The Rock’s long-awaited live-action DC debut could end up as Warner Bros.’s answer to Morbius. As one particularly cynical fan posted:

While no one’s predicting that Black Adam is going to be the movie of the year, many DCEU diehards defended it in the comments, arguing that Johnson’s star-power and the, generally speaking, good quality control he has over his productions mean that Black Adam should at least be an OK watch.

Don’t underestimate The Rock.

Will we get any “It’s Rockin’ time!” memes?

When it comes to The Flash, however, it might be a different story…

Even after countless delays over the years, Johnson’s done an admirable job of hyping up his entrance into the DCEU. So at the very least, Adam’s arrival into the universe — which, as he won’t stop telling us, will change the franchise’s entire hierarchy of power — should create some buzz. Johnson and director Jaume Collett-Serra previously collaborated on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which was a pretty forgettable, but competently made, flick, so the odds are we’re headed for something not particularly mind-blowing, but far from the depths of Morbius at least.

Black Adam slams into cinemas on Oct. 21.