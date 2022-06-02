DCEU fans have thoughts on ‘Joker’ director being sought for advisory role

There’s no hard and fast rule that says every would-be shared universe requires a Kevin Feige-like figure at the helm in order to thrive, but the unprecedented success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that it certainly helps. The stewardship of the DCEU has changed hands regularly over the last decade, but is Todd Phillips the ideal candidate to step into the leadership breach?

In a development that sums up Warner Bros.’ approach to its comic book content in microcosm, reports emerged yesterday that the Joker director was being sought by new CEO David Zaslav for an advisory role. Don’t forget; even though his retelling of the Clown Prince of Crime’s origins earned over a billion dollars at the box office, the studio didn’t even want to make it in the first place.

Sounds to me like Todd Phillips could advice WB what projects should be stand alone and not connected to the DCEU https://t.co/mhaWmnV1EY — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) June 1, 2022

Doing more standalone DC Films with high profile creatives is a good idea. Todd Phillips isn’t the right person to be an advisor on the wider DCEU https://t.co/1Uc2nR58FS — Seán🇮🇪🃏 (@AlchemistSean) June 1, 2022

i mean idk how i feel. im all for Todd Phillips getting more projects with wb/dc but the only reason Joker was made was bc it was cheap and it ended up saving their asses after jl2017 and other box office disappoints in the dceu https://t.co/04zlwyOEJu — chickenb4egg (@chickenb43gg) June 1, 2022

My reaction to Todd Phillips becoming an "advisor" to the overall creative direction of the DCEU: pic.twitter.com/pFFvyAS8Gd — The Carter (@TheCarter_GLA) June 1, 2022

No offense to Todd Phillips, but I don’t really think he’s the right man for the job when it comes to managing the DCEU — JaYdEn CrEaMeR (@Jayden49628584) June 1, 2022

Exactly why Todd Phillips is the WORST choice for this but Reeves is a much better choice bc he cares about DC lol. He doesn’t have to put his Batman in the DCeU to show he cares about DC comics which he says he does in interviews — mandy (@BattinsonMarvel) June 1, 2022

Another director who true-blue DC fans (SnyderVerse fans) adore besides Christopher Nolan & @ZackSnyder is Todd Phillips…



Please #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, @wbd. Thank you.https://t.co/7w51PbZJPb — Jay Bewise 🦉It's WISE to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse🤞 (@JBewise) June 2, 2022

Toby Emmerich leaving his current position at WB is cool but David Zaslav wanting Todd Phillips as an advisor at DC just because his DC movie made bank on a small budget is odd — kothuboy21 (@kothuboy21) June 2, 2022

WB actively tried to dissuade the Hangover director from mounting his mid budget R-rated psychological thriller set in a familiar city, only to eat any and all words when it became an awards season favorite, as well as one of the most profitable DC adaptations ever made. Despite being such a huge win, though, fans aren’t sure what to make of the latest twist in the tale.

Maybe Phillips is being headhunted to oversee any standalone projects that exist outwith mainline DCEU continuity, an avenue he’s proven himself to be very adept at navigating. Either way, there are plenty of unanswered questions surrounding the franchise as a whole, and longtime supporters would like to have them cleared up sooner rather than later.