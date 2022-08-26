DCEU fans hoping for another ‘Justice League’ movie if Dan Lin gets the top job

After much speculation, it appears as though Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to appoint producer Dan Lin at the helm of the new (and hopefully improved) DCEU strategy, and his credentials are nothing if not solid.

At various points throughout his career, the industry veteran has been involved in a myriad of critical and commercial success stories including Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes duology, The LEGO Movie, Andy Muschietti’s It, and Godzilla vs. Kong, but it’s one project that never got made which has managed to capture the attention and imagination of the DC Films faithful.

Over a decade ago, Lin pushed hard for George Miller’s ultimately abandoned Justice League: Mortal, and he couldn’t speak highly enough of what the Mad Max creator had in store for the ambitious all-star escapade. Needless to say, DCEU supporters are already beginning to cross their fingers that the squad initially assembled by Zack Snyder could be reunited sooner rather than later.

Of course, Lin needs to actually secure the position and embed himself at the top of the DC Films totem pole before we can even begin hypothesizing about another Justice League blockbuster, but the fandom has been put through the wringer on such a regular basis across the last few years that there’s absolutely no harm whatsoever in allowing themselves to daydream.

Either way, Lin seems to be a solid and highly qualified candidate, and after the uncertainty and constant controversies of the Walter Hamada era, it’s about time longtime DCEU diehards catch a break or two.