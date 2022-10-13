DCEU fans losing their minds as ‘Black Adam’ confirms the franchise’s worst-kept secret

Is a spoiler really a spoiler if everyone’s expecting it to happen? For years, we’ve been hearing unconfirmed reports that Henry Cavill would be making a cameo appearance in Black Adam to set up the superpowered showdown fans have been desperate to see. With the premiere over, details have been making their way online, and DC Films has given its audiences exactly what they’ve been asking for in a change of pace with recent history.

The last time The Witcher star suited up and shot new footage as Superman, he was wrapping up Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots in the summer of 2017, complete with the Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache that turned his face into a CGI monstrosity for great swathes of the loathsome all-star blockbuster.

Since then, we’ve seen the Man of Steel show up in both Shazam! and Peacemaker – although on both occasions it was a faceless body double who filled in for the absent Cavill. As you can imagine, then, confirmation that Black Adam features the canonical Kryptonian in the flesh has sent social media into a state of meltdown, even though everyone was confident it would come true.

Welcome Home Henry Cavill Superman…🤗

My eyes filled with tears 😭 can't wait to see you in theatre

Thanks Alot @TheRock #BlackAdam #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/9hhBJw09Ae — Aakash🦇🕸️ (@Its___Superman) October 13, 2022

Welcome Home…😭

Henry Cavill Superman Is Coming Home In DC…

Can't thanks enough to @TheRock

So excited to see him back #BlackAdam#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/GLQF7JrPGP — Aakash🦇🕸️ (@Its___Superman) October 13, 2022

Well, I saw the leak … I think he looks great. I don’t mind the bright colors on the suit. It’s a really a non-issue for me.



It feels surreal that he is finally back but hopefully this means a brighter future is coming because it has been rough.



Welcome home. pic.twitter.com/R9Fh747vHS — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) October 13, 2022

Dwayne @TheRock Johnson just has this to say to Henry Cavill after getting #Superman to return to the DCEU in #BlackAdam



"Welcome home." 🥹



Via: @etnow pic.twitter.com/7HKpkINFVh — The DC Syndicate | #BlackAdam⚡ Oct 21 🌎 (@TheDC_Syndicate) October 13, 2022

Incredibly, this marks only Cavill’s fourth appearance in the DCEU following Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League – hardly a great return when he was officially announced as Clark Kent all the way back in January of 2011. Luckily, the man who’s come along to change the hierarchy of power has big plans in store, so we can expect much bigger things to come.