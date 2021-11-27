DCEU fans roast HBO Max for adding the wrong version of ‘Birds of Prey’

There was a minor furor on the internet yesterday when HBO Max re-added Birds of Prey to the library, with one major difference. Instead of the R-rated theatrical cut of the movie, the streaming service had instead uploaded the TV-14 broadcast version that censored blood, violence, profanity and questionable apparel.

Given that there’s plenty of adult-skewing content on the platform, without even mentioning the fact the rude, raunchy, gruesome and foul-mouthed The Suicide Squad premiered simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters this summer, the decision left many people scratching their heads.

As it turns out, WarnerMedia released an official statement admitting that it was a case of mistaken identity, with the presence of the TV-14 Birds of Prey nothing but a complete accident. As you’d expect, the Harley Quinn spinoff was trending in no time at all after the multimedia conglomerate made such a simple yet glaring error.

When it comes to their DC superhero movies, Warner Brothers has a history of doing everything wrong. Even in the rare instance where they make a good one like Birds of Prey, they can't resist fucking it up. https://t.co/teFlmMaZw6 — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) November 27, 2021

HBO Max has censored ‘Birds of Prey,’ changing things like Harley Quinn’s middle finger to a peace sign. pic.twitter.com/JkmZf8SZRa — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 27, 2021

Maybe this opened some of ur eyes as to why Birds of Prey works better as an R rating — Hannah 🗡 (@rejectedhannah) November 27, 2021

BIRDS OF PREY has been censored on HBO Max to be more "kid-friendly" and it apparently sucks even more now, if that was even possible. pic.twitter.com/zSN7temSY0 — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) November 27, 2021

why would hbo censor birds of prey is this not the game of thrones network — mel (@CAPESHlT) November 27, 2021

hbo has shown me more dick and balls in that one euphoria scene than i had ever hoped to see but they edit birds of prey💀💀 https://t.co/98y1uZfCa9 — vee (@murdockwhore) November 27, 2021

Loving the Birds of Prey discourse because I love that we’re mostly all agreed it kicks ass. — Austin Shinn (@untitleduser) November 27, 2021

The version of Birds of Prey that was on HBO Max was an edit intended for cable networks, which feature edits for time and content. While it has now been replaced with the original version, expect this cut to air on TBS and TNT starting next year. — AdventureWetpaint Schedules (@AWschedules) November 27, 2021

For what? You have a shit load of men's R-rated superhero and action films on there, uncensored and all. Why is Birds of Prey getting the puritan slap? Newsflash: women can swear and be crude too. https://t.co/mo1j9ZXQ8V — Ileana "Support Latinx 🎥 Critics" Meléndez (@CaptainMelendez) November 27, 2021

Hey @hbomax how about you include the original R rated version of Birds of Prey AND the censored PG-13 version. Is it really that hard? https://t.co/rCxZegYoUQ — Isabelle (@isabellecritic) November 27, 2021

Of all the movies you censor Birds of Prey? The opening scene of The Suicide Squad alone was worse than that entire movie in terms of violence https://t.co/ZiAps0fIpZ — blake | NWH HYPE 🕷🕸 (@GoblinGambino) November 26, 2021

DCEU fans love nothing more than to blast Warner Bros. for its handling of the DCEU, so supporters must have been rubbing their hands in glee when the company owned up to its error. On the plus side, the original and unedited Birds of Prey they fell in love with should be back in short order.