DCEU fans seriously divided over latest ‘Justice League’ rumors

Ever since Joss Whedon’s Justice League landed in theaters with a dull thud back in November 2017, Warner Bros. have been making a concerted effort to pivot away from the mythology established in Zack Snyder’s time at the helm of the franchise.

Aquaman largely wasn’t concerned with the wider universe, Birds of Prey didn’t reference Suicide Squad at all outside of a couple of throwaway references to Jared Leto’s Joker, while James Gunn’s hybrid of reboot and sequel started with a clean slate. Wonder Woman 1984 was a prequel and Black Adam will be a largely standalone story, which has led to much speculation that The Flash could end up resetting the table significantly.

The latest batch of rumors are claiming the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut will eradicate the SnyderVerse from existence, using the multiverse to remove Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman from the board, in addition to potentially setting up a new version of the Justice League. As you can imagine, the response from social media was polarizing to say the least.

Of course, we won’t know for certain until The Flash lands in November 2022, but the fact Batgirl will star both J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon and Michael Keaton’s Batman certainly makes it sound as though a series-wide reset is on the cards.