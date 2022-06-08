DCEU fans wonder if Henry Cavill is too old to return as Superman

Unless something drastic changes in the near future, Henry Cavill’s tenure as the DCEU’s Superman is going to go down as one of the biggest wasted opportunities in the history of the comic book genre.

The actor has a huge legion of fans desperate for him to return, and the success of Netflix’s The Witcher has made him more popular than ever, but Warner Bros. either don’t know what to do with him, or don’t have much interest in having him suit up as the Big Blue Boy Scout again.

To put things into perspective, Cavill was announced to be headlining Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel way back in January 2011, and he’s made a mere three outings under the costume in the decade and change since, while he hasn’t stepped foot onto a DC Films set since Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots wrapped in the summer of 2017.

He retains a huge amount of support, but an interesting debate has erupted on social media, with fans arguing over whether or not the 39 year-old is too old to make a full-fledged comeback as Superman.

RDJ was 43 yrs old in Ironman 1. So no, Henry Cavill (39 yrs old) is not too old to play Superman. pic.twitter.com/b8LGMjn677 — Chris Wong-Swenson🍥 (@pingpongflix) June 7, 2022

Imagine thinking Henry Cavill is too old as if he’s not in peak physical condition.



Please name another actor who already embodies this type of physique that also looks like Superman. I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/ZT358ERaR0 — Brooks Kenobi (@brookstweetz) June 7, 2022

Henry Cavill is too old to play Superman



BUT



90 Year old Keaton is coming back as Batman to fight Batfleck in a hand to hand combat lmfao — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) June 8, 2022

Seems like priority #1 for WB & DC will be to get a proper Superman film on the books because right now there's nada. Not sure I agree w/ the Cavill comment (Jackman was older than Cavill & playing Wolverine), but I agree 100% we need Superman back

via https://t.co/cTgzO5lqaC pic.twitter.com/IGd1bOif4d — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2022

We’re living in a world where executives are saying Henry Cavill is too old to play Superman, but are bringing back a 70-year-old Michael Keaton as Batman.



Please make it make sense. — Ω Ryan Ω #RebelMoon Era (@Snyder_Cut_240) June 7, 2022

After that Variety article, I think everyone needs to accept that Henry Cavill is done as Superman.



It’s unfortunate but the writing is pretty much on the wall at this point. pic.twitter.com/4cWKxOIwlq — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) June 7, 2022

Henry Cavill ageing out of the Superman role is the most hilarious thing I’ve heard this year.



The guy is in his prime and can be Superman at least for the next 5 years. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse to complete his arc and give us the Superman we all deserve. — Ω Ryan Ω #RebelMoon Era (@Snyder_Cut_240) June 7, 2022

It’s a fairly ridiculous argument in theory, when he’s still one of the younger actors attached to play a marquee superhero. Robert Downey Jr. was older when he first kitted himself out as Iron Man, while Ryan Reynolds turns 46 this year and there’s still no sign of Deadpool 3 coming close to entering production.

Then again, it would appear new CEO David Zaslav has the future in mind, so maybe the new boss will want to skew younger when Superman flies again.