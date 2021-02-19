The DCEU Has Cast Its Supergirl, Will Debut In The Flash Movie

Supergirl is finally coming to the DCEU! Fans have been waiting for the Girl of Steel to make her debut in the franchise since Man of Steel, and now Warner Bros. has at last cast the coveted role for The Flash.

As per Deadline, The Young and the Restless actress Sasha Calle has been hired as our new Kara Zor-El. The soap opera star was chosen following an exhaustive search for the right person for the job, which involved director Andy Muschietti auditioning 425 people.

The Boston-born Calle is of Columbian descent, meaning she breaks new ground for the character as the first Latina actress ever to take on the role, which was previously played in the 1984 Supergirl movie by Helen Slater and in The CW’s TV series by Melissa Benoist. Calle portrays Lola Rosales on the aforementioned long-running CBS soap and last year she received a nomination at the Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series.

Deadline reveals that Muschietti, studio chief Walter Hamada and the other producers were particularly blown away by Calle’s mix of “toughness and vulnerability.” Apparently, actresses were not told which part they were auditioning for but they were asked to do a chemistry read with star Ezra Miller, which suggests Kara will be the film’s female lead.

Here’s what Muschietti had to say about the casting in a statement:

“I saw more than four hundred auditions. The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,” said the filmmaker.

Muschietti also shared the emotional moment when he told Calle that she was the DCEU’s Supergirl on Instagram, in which he presents her with the Kryptonian heroine’s costume via Zoom. The actress is expected to fly out to the UK soon, where production on The Flash is just about to begin. So far, the only other cast members 100% confirmed to be involved are the two Batmen, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, and the movie is set to hit theaters on June 23rd, 2022.