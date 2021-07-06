DCEU Producer Offers Update On Wonder Woman 3

Now that Patty Jenkins has officially confirmed Star Wars: Rogue Squadron as her next film, it looks as though we won’t be seeing Wonder Woman 3 until 2024 at the earliest, perhaps even 2025. The first feature set in a galaxy far, far away since the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga isn’t coming to theaters until December 2023, so Gal Gadot’s return as Diana Prince is a long way off.

After the massive success of the opening installment, which is still the DCEU’s highest-rated installment on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, Jenkins and Gadot found themselves more heavily involved in the development of the sequel. Whether you believe that’s a good thing or not is entirely up to you, but it can’t be denied that Wonder Woman 1984 is burdened with numerous plot holes, some questionable character motivations and a running time that could have done with a much more judicious edit.

It’s also going to remain the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise for the foreseeable future after topping out at $166 million globally, but there’s obviously going to be an asterisk next to it because of the pandemic. Wonder Woman 3 was fast-tracked into development just days after 1984 premiered on HBO Max, and producer Charles Roven has now offered a minor update on the status of the third outing.

“We’re starting to put something together. We’re moving in a direction. It’s definitely something we’re going to want to realize.”

For all intents and purposes, it could be Gadot and Jenkins’ final stab at Wonder Woman, with the actress saying it’ll bring closure to her time in the role, even if the director hinted she had two stories left that she wanted to tell. Of course, this is Warner Bros. and DC Films we’re talking about, so a lot will have no doubt changed between now and whenever production starts.