DC’s James Gunn and Peter Safran’s 10 Year Plan has fans pumped

It seems that Warner Bros Discovery is doing whatever it takes to make the DCU work after the company announced that it has a “10-year plan” for the franchise. And with the announcement of Suicide Squad‘s James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins of the superhero franchise, fans are excited to see what the two have in store for the future of DC.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Gunn and Safran announced that they’ve begun work on the DCU’s long-term plan. Gunn told the press that he and Safran reached out to some of the best people in the industry as they map out DC’s overarching story. He also said that they’re open to branching out to more than just films: TV shows, animations, and even stage shows are also on the table for the DCU.

“The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be — that is the reason why I’m doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that. We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10 year plan of what it’s going to look like in theater, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters.”

Earlier this week, Gunn acknowledged fans’ calls to bring certain shows and films to the DCU. He said that it was important to recognize the fandom and that they were aware of what the fans wanted for the franchise.

As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

Fans across Twitter and Reddit shared excitement for what’s in store for the DCU. Some have some simple requests such as bringing back certain characters to screens. Meanwhile, others hoped for the best and looked forward to the future of the franchise. Fans also believed that DC Studios now have this golden opportunity to bring back the charm and magic that superhero films had as the MCU becomes “oversaturated” with content.

The way Harley Quinn is going to be one of the protagonists of next DCU phase, James Gunn is so real pic.twitter.com/VAP2c6Ryrm — Felipe 🃏 (@wxhite_wxolf) November 10, 2022

OH MY FUCKING GOD



I’ve never had this much hope as in the future of the DCEU https://t.co/xgsE6Db6gl — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@HeisenbergClear) November 10, 2022

As marvel reaches the point of over saturation DC has a rare opportunity to capture the magic that the MCU started with. @JamesGunn was on the inside. He knows everything that worked and didn’t and can now apply that to DC. This is the best case scenario for dc fans https://t.co/jfWva6dZbO — DCscent (@DCscent_) November 10, 2022

My pitch is open with Justice league Vs crime syndicate, then build upto legion of Doom for JL2, that film ends with lex becoming president and we get a phase dealing with the ramifications of that before JL 3 which is Government Vs JL pic.twitter.com/zVLktqlJmA — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) November 10, 2022

At the moment, Gunn and Safran have not announced any new projects. It was also confirmed that the two new executives won’t be touching current projects in production such as Joker: Folie a Deux. All that’s left is anticipation to see what’s to come in DC’s future. In the meantime, Black Adam is still showing in theaters and Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in 2023.