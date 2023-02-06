The 5 DCU movies and TV shows that could bring back Ezra Miller as the Flash

When not shooting different film projects, The Flash star Ezra Miller was also busy recently in a one-man episode of America’s Most Wanted. Miller — who uses they/them pronouns – recently put out a statement apologizing for some of their past misconduct, and with creatives recently saying Miller could return to the re-launched DCU in the future, we debated where this might happen.

To begin with, the entertainer is one who has appeared in far more crossover projects than their peers from the Snyder era of DC Comics adaptations. Miller popped up briefly on Arrow in 2020 as part of a crossover event, and also appeared in the season finale of the first part of Peacemaker last year. They were joined here by Aquaman star Jason Momoa and stand-ins in silhouette for other members of the Justice League. Assuming the recently announced slate of projects runs into difficulties similar to what the slate announced in 2014 did, it is likely Miller will appear in a second season of Peacemaker or Waller, given DC’s better run on TV.

However, this is also not the only pathway for Miller’s version of the beloved scarlet speedster to make more appearances. There are a variety of films on deck where The Flash character could be utilized to effect (assuming the public sees the coming multi-verse project and forgives Miller), and Superman: Legacy is certainly one of them. Though no casting has been revealed for this film yet, Gunn and co-leader Peter Safran have said the piece will be about Clark Kent balancing his human and alien sides while trying to be a younger hero, and this sounds painfully similar to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in his various Spider-Man movies to date. If Warner’s goes this route, we can see someone with more experience popping in to be a mentor and given how Superman and The Flash have repeatedly come together in comics and animation many times over the years, this would make for a proper connection.

While these are the likely spots, there are of course a number of others as nothing is official right now. Miller could end up in The Authority, the Booster Gold show or even the coming The Brave and the Bold Batman film. Characters tied to The Flash mythos have crossed paths with Damian Wayne in the comics, so we could be seeing them do this on film. For now, we can only just wait.