‘Superman: Legacy’ release date, plot, and more

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s another Superman article!

After all the DCU news we’ve gotten today, one thing has become incredibly clear: the future of DC, along with their iconic gallery of heroes and villains, will never be the same. In a surprise announcement this morning via Twitter, James Gunn provided an in-depth look at his newly worked cinematic roadmap.

Marvel calls them phases, and it looks like DC has decided to call them (drumroll please) chapters. Titled “Gods and Monsters”, Gunn spoke at length about ten upcoming “Chapter 1” projects we can officially start to obsess over.

Of all the projects teased in this five minute overload, perhaps none are more anticipated than Superman: Legacy. Not only is it looking to recast Superman himself, but according to James Gunn it is “the true beginning of the DCU.”

Set to release on July 11, 2025, not much else is known about Gunn’s take on good ‘ole Superman. With no plot details or cast lists, the only think we know for sure is that Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel.

That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on potential castings though, but it seems like James Gunn isn’t ready to let anything slip just yet. Give him a break people, he’s too busy writing the darn thing.

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

Even if Gunn is remaining tight lipped, his co-CEO Peter Safran shared a key insight into the plot of Superman: Legacy.

During a meeting with the press this week, Safran had a lot to say about a film that has the potential to breath new life into a struggling franchise.

“It (Superman: Legacy) focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.” He went on to add, “He is the embodiment of Truth, Justice and the American Way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

Approaching Clark Kent’s Superman from this all too familiar perspective is exactly what the DCU needs right now. Superman has always been the best of what we all should strive to become, and exists as a worldwide symbol of hope.

Can we buy tickets already?

There’s no hiding the fact that superheroes have been taking themselves a bit too seriously lately. Whether it’s dark and brooding tales of vengeance, an expose on generational oppression, or some new tale of teenage angst — can’t we just have someone save the day and go home? A do-gooder, doing…well, good?

That’s what Superman is all about, and with James Gunn there to provide some of his signature style, what we’re bound to see could be the answer to all our problems. Although 2025 is a while from now, Superman will be swooping onto the silver screen before you can say Kryptonite.