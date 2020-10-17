Deadpool 3 And 4 Reportedly In Development Now

If Marvel are indeed planning on offering Ryan Reynolds the biggest and most lucrative contract in the studio’s history to tie him down for at least ten appearances as Deadpool, as has been widely rumored, then they’d better hurry up. After all, the 43 year-old is currently circling Paramount’s action comedy Lost City of D, which would reunite him with his The Proposal co-star Sandra Bullock, and also mark the fourteenth project on his current to-do list.

Over the last few months, Reynolds has signed up for countless new movies, and every time he adds another one to his plate, the prospect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 gets just a little bit further away. If any other studio had the rights to a massively popular character that headlined a $1.5 billion franchise fall into their lap, you can guarantee that they’d rush the next movie in the series onto the big screen as soon as possible. But not Disney.

That’s likely because the staunchly family-friendly nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t mesh particularly well with the Merc with a Mouth’s fully self-aware attitude and very foul language. However, despite this, it seems that that third and fourth Deadpool films are indeed in the early stages of development now. At least, that’s according to insider Daniel Richtman, who shared the following on Patreon:

I hear Deadpool 3 IS in development and 4 as well.

Reynolds himself confirmed that Deadpool 3 was moving forward late last year, but since then, there’ve been no official updates from either the actor or studio. And while that still remains the case, Richtman has a good track record when it comes to inside intel. Besides, Kevin Feige and his team will no doubt need to start gathering some momentum in the near future, as there aren’t many gaps in the leading man’s schedule for the next few years at least.