‘Deadpool 3’ Avengers team-up hoax sends MCU fans into a frenzy

Here’s a general rule of thumb; if something seems too good to be true — it probably is. So when it came to a “leaked” photo of Deadpool alongside Captain American and a pre-CGI Hulk, we knew something wasn’t quite clicking.

In a Reddit post that has set the Marvel fandom ablaze, one user posted a Twitter dialogue between Ryan Reynolds and an extremely hopeful fan. Sadly the truth behind the photo below is much more boring than what it could mean for the MCU’s future. It’s real in our hearts too, Ryan.

This “leaked” photo is about as fake as Marc Ruffalo wearing a mocap suit. Oh, and the image is actually from Marvel’s Infinity War/Endgame days, so to think something that old is a behind the scenes photo of Deadpool 3 is a bit far-fetched.

That hasn’t stopped fans from leaning into its memeability though, and we’re definitely here for that.

An entire movie centered around Deadpool slowly training to become an Avenger is one we’d certainly sit down to watch.

If you can remember, Ant-Man once told Captain America that his ass was “America’s Ass.” Now, fans are leaning into that unforgettable line in order to exclaim that along with Deadpool’s Canadian behind — they combine forces to become North America’s asses. Convoluted? Sure. Hilarious? Of course it is.

With a 2024 release date, Deadpool 3 couldn’t be farther away, but as Hugh Jackman prepares to become The Wolverine yet again, folks have already started pitching their plot ideas.

There’s plenty of time between now and 2024 for Marvel to make some big decisions regarding the Merc with a Mouth. All that anyone can do until then is wait patiently and post outrageous cinematic commentary on social media.