While he may not always look it, beloved actor Hugh Jackman is nearly 60. This is around the time where most people begin to slow down and take things easy, but the Australian icon is not most people. As Jackman prepares to become his signature Wolverine once again, he’s providing us a snapshot of routine.

The 54-year-old posted the above on Twitter this morning. While lifting what is a huge amount of weight, the entertainer is also growing out the character’s signature scruff last seen in 2017’s Logan. He has previously shared footage of himself planking with a heavy weight on his back, and, while prior routines requiring him to be in X-Man shape led to actual dehydration, no one in replies has expressed any concern and most are just happy to see a long-running and memorable character return to movie theaters soon.

Others say they are waiting for Jackman’s Deadpool 3 co-star Ryan Reynolds to weigh in and make fun of his legs in another part of the long-running and playful internet trolling the pair engage in, and in the quote tweets the discourse remains the same. Fans are happy, one wonders if Jackman is down in Costa Rica, and, in a rare bit of internet honesty, one laments on what it would be like to be working out next to him.

Deadpool 3 releases in November next year. It will be the first R-rated project for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, while not much is known about it, Leslie Uggams is expected to return as Blind Al and Emma Corrin may end up being the film’s villain.