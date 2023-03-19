Hugh Jackman calls a temporary ceasefire to stay between the lines on a Ryan Reynolds coloring book

There could be a turning of the tides in the long-running war of attrition between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, and not just because Wonder Woman legend Lynda Carter is gunning for the crown of being the Green Lantern star’s new number one troll.

The ongoing social media battle between the two has quietened down by their usual standards recently, which might have something to do with the fact both A-listers are currently hitting the gym as hard as possible to get into the requisite superhero shape for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3.

Image via 20th Century

Even Jackman and Reynolds need to rest, though, with the affable Aussie happy to share with the world that he’s been spending his downtime staying between the lines on a piece of merchandise we get the sneaking suspicion may not be officially licensed.

Then again, there’s always the chance the longtime Wolverine has been using it as a dartboard, or he’s deliberately scribbling all over his archenemy’s face entirely in the name of spite. Sadly, that’s being left up to our imaginations, but it does just go to show that there are very few things you can’t buy on the internet.

Now we have to wait patiently with bated breath to see if Reynolds returns the favor, or if he’s got something else stashed up his sleeve as the two frenemies edge closer and closer to being reunited on the set of a superhero movie for the first time since they first crossed paths on the infamously disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine.