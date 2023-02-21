Hugh Jackman seriously regrets his cheat weekend after getting back in the gym for ‘Deadpool 3’

Having put his body through the wringer in the name of our entertainment for over two decades, Hugh Jackman has earned the right to take it easy every now and again.

That being said, casting a strict diet to one side in order to binge on carb-heavy goodies right when you’re in the midst of training for the comeback a lot of people never thought they’d see happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 probably isn’t the wisest idea, especially when there’s already a game of one-upmanship afoot opposite co-star and arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds.

Nevertheless, the longtime Wolverine is still in ridiculously good shape for someone who turns 55 years old later this year, even if he made a point of noting all of the delicious goodies that had landed him in such a predicament in the first place.

Paying for the baguette(s) and butter, tarte tatin and and and. pic.twitter.com/qPHOd3qhC4 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 21, 2023

With Blake Lively having recently given birth to the couple’s fourth child, the Reynolds household has another screaming newborn to contend with, so it’s apples and oranges as to which one is suffering more in the name of Deadpool 3. Audiences are going to be the real winners at the end of the day, though, because the hype levels are already through the roof for Shawn Levy’s threequel.

Production is expected to begin in the middle of the year, so the clock is ticking for both of the A-list superstars to ensure they’re fighting fit by the time they start trading barbs and blows in the MCU’s landmark first R-rated installment.