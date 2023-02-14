Harry and Meghan will be quaking in their boots after ‘The Crown’ star joins ‘Deadpool 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment has its first cast member that isn’t an icon of the superhero genre after The Crown‘s Emma Corrin joined Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, with all signs pointing to the award-winning star acting as the villain of the hotly-anticipated threequel.

One of the most interesting and utterly delicious subplots that could come from such a hiring revolves around the Merc with a Mouth’s penchant for breaking the fourth wall. If Wade Wilson can refer to Josh Brolin’s Cable as Thanos in Deadpool 2, then who’s to say he won’t make a couple of nods towards a certain Royal Family when he goes up against Corrin’s antagonist?

More specifically, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped back from official duties, but they’ve substituted smiling and waving for becoming prime tabloid fodder, setting the headline-grabbing duo up to be the butt of at least one joke in Deadpool 3. It’s an opportunity that’s surely too obvious to pass up, but then again, Reynolds might not have the stones to make it.

After all, he was greeted by King Charles and Queen Consort at Wrexham’s famous Racecourse Ground alongside co-owner Rob McElhenney, so could some face-time with the real-life royals put him off having a dig at the exiled duo’s expense in the MCU? Let’s hope not, because you can guarantee it would bring the house down were the leading man and producer to make even the subtlest joke about Harry and Meghan when he squares off against Corrin’s mystery character in Deadpool 3.