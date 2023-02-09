Meghan and Harry could be set for a court date over defamation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face court over defamation in the USA. Markle’s half-sister, Samatha Markle is suing the former senior royals, claiming that she was “humiliated” and Meghan “misrepresented” her relationship during her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to the BBC, the case was lodged back in March 2022, and Samantha is seeking $75,000 in damages. She alleged the Dutchess of Sussex of exposing her to “humiliation, shame, and hatred on a worldwide scale” and also claimed that Meghan misrepresented their relationship by saying that she’s an “only child,” giving the impression that they were “virtual strangers.” She also claimed that Meghan’s “false rags-to-royalty narrative” destroyed her and her father’s “reputation and credibility.”

According to the court documents, Samantha argued that she and Meghan had a close relationship and were in “regular contact” with each other. She also claimed that it was her father that paid for Meghan’s expenses to become an actress and that she drove Meghan on certain occasions.

Harry and Meghan’s legal team commented on the legal documents, claiming that Samatha’s arguments are “vague and ambiguous” and that it’s “not relevant to any party’s claim or defense.” Meghan’s lawyers also claimed that her comments about being “an only child” aren’t defamatory and that some of the claims that were in the court document are “not relevant to party’s claim or defense.”

A court date has not yet been announced. But if this case does go ahead, the Duke and Dutchess could be questioned in court.