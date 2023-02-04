Ryan Reynolds sends a warning to Hugh Jackman with jacked ‘Deadpool 3’ training image

Having recently wrapped up his run on Broadway in The Music Man, Hugh Jackman admitted he needed six months to get back into superhero shape ahead of his hotly-anticipated return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3.

Given that he was shredded to borderline insane levels towards the latter stages of his initial tenure as the mutton-chopped mutant, it’s reasonable to expect the Academy Award-nominated actor to be fighting fit by the time cameras start rolling. However, he’s got some work to do in order to be the beefiest half of the central duo, with Ryan Reynolds currently looking seriously swole.

As the leading man and producer’s own training regimen kicks into high gear, Don Saladino – who specializes in sculpting the superhero body for many of Hollywood’s biggest names – shared an insight into Reynolds’ ongoing preparations, and he’s looking buff as hell.

Deadpool 3 is evidently preparing to invite audiences around the world to the gun show when it finally comes to theaters in November 2024, and we wonder if Jackman might be sweating a little bit when he catches wind of Reynolds almost alarmingly vascular disposition.

No offense intended to the affable Aussie, but he does turn 55 years old later this year, and it gets increasingly difficult and hard on the body to get into the sort of shape we’ve become accustomed to seeing from Wolverine over the course of the last two decades. Either way, it’s not as if the duo haven’t made it clear they absolutely thrive on being in competition with each other.