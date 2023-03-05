Unbiased Ryan Reynolds holds Hugh Jackman 100 percent accountable for the ‘trash fire’ that was ‘X-Men Origins’

Even the darkest of clouds can often provide a silver lining, and that definitely turned out to be the case with the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, even if took a while for the fruits of that particular labor to blossom.

Rightly regarded as one of the weakest installments in 20th Century Fox’s 13-film mutant saga, the long-awaited solo debut of Hugh Jackman’s iconic adamantium-infused superhero was riding a wave of unstoppable hype and momentum prior to its release, which was halted on two fronts after a leaked workprint revealed the entire movie ahead of time, while also giving the game away that it wasn’t very good.

Nonetheless, casting Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson not only set up the Hollywood bromance that remains ongoing, but it additionally put the wheels in motion for the actor to dedicate himself to bringing Deadpool to the screen in a standalone adventure that did the fan favorite antihero justice, which is all set to culminate when the A-list duo team up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s threequel.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Never one to resist a shot at his nemesis, though, Reynolds held Jackman 100 percent accountable when asked about X-Men Origins at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in London.

“Everyone’s expecting me to eviscerate Hugh Jackman but I will say he was one of the first movie stars I ever worked with, back in 2007, on an absolute trash fire called X-Men Origins Wolverine – that one was on him. And what struck me about him was just he was so kind. He was one of the first people I watched at that level that treated the caterer the same way as the director or the producer or the head of the studio. He just treated everyone the same. And you know that kind of impression spreads. And I think Hugh Jackman is probably responsible for a lot of better people who work in the weird and wonderful world of showbusiness. So yeah. Also fuck that guy.”

As mentioned, it all worked out pretty well in the end for everyone involved, with the mutton-chopped berserker and the Merc with a Mouth on course for the collaboration we’ve all been waiting for when Deadpool 3 lands in November of 2024.