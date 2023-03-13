Hugh Jackman hangs out with ‘Deadpool 3’ director and vows to talk about Ryan Reynolds behind his back

Everyone in Hollywood seems to know everyone else, and one of the most wholesome examples will ironically come in an R-rated, foul-mouthed, and fourth wall-breaking superhero blockbuster when Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy unite for Deadpool 3.

The filmmaker worked with Jackman well over a decade ago on cult favorite sci-fi Real Steel, which came after the bromance between the actor and his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star was well underway. From there, Levy would go on to work with Reynolds in quick succession on Free Guy and The Adam Project, before the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut completed the hat-trick.

Just because the three of them are working together, it doesn’t mean they need to be joined at the hip, but you get the sneaking suspicion there may have been some jealousy on the longtime Wade Wilson’s part when his two collaborators spent an evening together, with Jackman promising to gossip about his online archenemy behind his back.

We’re sure there’s nothing untoward being said, but it wouldn’t be a social media post from either Reynolds or Jackman without at least one shot being fired across the bows. The pair are hitting the gym hard ahead of Deadpool 3 as their competitive battle continues, which will hopefully translate into onscreen greatness when the finished product comes to theaters in November of 2024.

Until then, we can expect the social media battles to continue as the A-list superstars weasel their way ever deeper into Levy’s good graces.