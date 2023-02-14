‘Deadpool 3’ detectives are convinced they’ve already deduced who the movie’s latest high-profile star is playing

Ryan Reynolds has done it again! After breaking the internet by confirming that Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine some months ago, the Wade Wilson star has gone ahead and confirmed another exciting cast member for Deadpool 3 ahead of filming beginning in the spring. The third official addition to the movie, as directed by The Adam Project‘s Shawn Levy, is none other than The Crown‘s Emma Corrin.

The Princess Diana performer is a left-field casting choice for the irreverent superhero threequel, but fans are already excited to see what they have to offer the franchise. In fact, fast-acting comic book detectives have convinced themselves that they know exactly who’ll Corrin will be playing in the film. Whether either Lady Deadpool or Gwenpool, fans have their hearts set on Corrin portraying some variant of the Merc with the Mouth.

Squirrel Girl is another non-Pool-related suggestion.

For those unaware, Lady Deadpool aka Wanda Wilson is a variant of Wade from Earth-3010. Seemingly much saner than most DPs, Wanda is generally considered the leader of the Deadpool Corps, the multiversal league of Deadpool’s variants.

Gwenpool, meanwhile, began as a mash-up of Spider-Gwen and Deadpool but morphed into her own character — a hero from the real world who ends up in the Marvel universe. Either character would obviously be a fun addition to the Deadpoolverse, although they would have to be pitched as antagonists, according to reported information.

Deadpool 3 starts shooting this May, with its release scheduled for Nov. 8, 2024.