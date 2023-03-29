‘Deadpool 3’ director names Blake Lively his favorite thing about Ryan Reynolds after she bakes bespoke bread

There’s a lot to love about Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively is one of them according to Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy. The praise came after Reynold’s wife brought the writing team some very unique and fresh-baked bread.

On Twitter, Levy called Lively the “coolest woman ever” and complimented her baking skills. A picture accompanied the tweet that showed a delicious looking loaf of sourdough with a Deadpool face on the top.

my favorite thing about @VancityReynolds is his wife @blakelively–who in addition to being the coolest woman ever, is a kickass baker. Today's midday surprise in the #deadpool3 writers room pic.twitter.com/6IVhEevXyH — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) March 28, 2023

Like her husband, Lively keeps herself busy with acting gigs, with the actress currently set to appear in the Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends with Us. As well as being good at her day job, it appears that Lively is also a top-tier baker. We know that Reynolds and Lively love to roast each other on twitter, but can Ryan bake? We’ve yet to see him create a delicious loaf of bread such as the one his wife brought the Deadpool team, so that’s one-nil to Blake.

The bread looks so good it would almost be a sin to cut into it, but that’s exactly what Ryan went and did as he replied to the tweet admitting to taking a bite. He also gave us a great name for the loaf: Breadpool.

Felt pretty guilty biting into Breadpool today. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 28, 2023

Fans replied to the tweet, drooling over the pictures of Breadpool whilst others called for Blake to be cast as Lady Deadpool. After the effort she’s put in, it’s the yeast they can do.

Blake Lively is waiting on y’all to cast her as Lady Deadpool — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) March 28, 2023

Hopefully they were also able to shoot a cameo for Breadpool before his loaf was cut short by his human counterpart.

Will this delicious treat make a cameo in the film or is it too late? 😂 — Kyle Arking (@ArkingKyle) March 28, 2023

Rest in peace Breadpool, the world was not bread-y for you.