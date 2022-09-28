‘Deadpool 3’ fans agree the time is now for Wolverine to finally return to his roots

As fans recover from the shock and elation over the reveal that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, demands and pleas are already being made of director Shawn Levy. Much like Charles Xavier’s appearance in his vintage wheelchair in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, lovers of the comics want to see Wolverine go retro, too.

Ryan Reynolds has finally made good on his promise that he would get Wolverine in a Deadpool movie, delivering the news in a hilarious update video on Twitter.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

The Wolverine we see in Deadpool 3 is likely to be a variant of the Logan we have already seen so often onscreen, so right now it is anyone’s guess as to what he will look like. Many believe that Reynolds was hinting at what might be on the cards with his own costume seen in the clip which, unlike his iconic red and black design, was more a grey/steel color.

This has led many to theorize that we could be seeing the arrival of X-Force, a brutal offshoot of the X-Men. If this is the case, then Wolverine may also be sporting a slightly more dour-colored costume. With this likely to truly be Jackson’s last time as the character (though after this shock revelation; who knows!) fans are still holding out for the classic yellow suit.

Some fans are begging Levy to bring back the comic book accurate design.

Many think that the timing is perfect.

Now…….with the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine it's literally the perfect time for him to wear that cool yellow and black suit 👍 pic.twitter.com/B1jyJPDrhX — gus 🦇 (@Guslivesagain) September 27, 2022

Some, like this Twitter user, are putting good vibes out into the universe in the hopes of seeing the costume onscreen.

🕯️manifesting hugh wearing the yellow wolverine suit in deadpool 3 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/FMwr2w1zvz — han (@infinityhowlett) September 27, 2022

Whilst other methods are a little… well louder.

wolverine is finally gonna get a proper costume pic.twitter.com/yLtRShLgpH — katy (@BatwomanShill) September 27, 2022

Though some would also be happy to see the rather severe looking X-Force suit as well.

I would dig the xforce suit too yo 🌚🌚🌚 pic.twitter.com/xZIsVEjEMT — anthonny (@anthonny_cm) September 28, 2022

Fans are taking the clues Reynolds is throwing out there, or perhaps it’s another misdirect…

Deadpool’s suit looks darker here. Maybe Hugh Jackman will wear the X-Force Wolverine suit 🤯 #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/WsmQLpmP0n — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 27, 2022

Some fans though are hoping to see the costume in more than one film, and believe it would be better reserved for Wolverine’s appearance in Earth-616.

My main thing is – I want the full comic accurate look for the prime MCU 616 Wolverine as their main costume. While it’s of course be awesome to see Hugh in the costume I’m wondering if it would take away from the 616 Wolverine having that perfect costume. — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) September 27, 2022

All fans can do is pray to the comic book gods and hope that whatever they do to Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3 will look epic when the movie arrives on September 6, 2024.