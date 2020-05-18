Deadpool 3 Might Feature A Familiar MCU Phase 4 Character

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that a Percy Jackson TV show is in the works and a She-Hulk series is in development for Disney Plus, both of which were correct – Taskmaster might play a substantial role in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Although the script for the film hasn’t yet reached its final draft, the current plan is to have the Black Widow antagonist come to Wade Wilson’s aid during his next adventure.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the character, and haven’t been paying much attention to Natasha Romanova’s first standalone feature, Taskmaster – AKA Anthony “Tony” Masters – is a super villain who first appeared in the 195th issue of The Avengers comics in 1985. Despite his somewhat silly name, Taskmaster is a formidable foe who, endowed with a photographic memory, has the ability to mimic his opponent’s movements and even copy their skills with as much as a single glance.

In the world of comics, Taskmaster has been widely regarded as one of the more original villains, and interest in him has started spreading towards different forms of entertainment, too. Indeed, not only was he chosen as the antagonist of the Black Widow film, but he’s also been shown to play a supporting role in Square Enix’s upcoming Avengers video game.

Throughout his comic book history, Taskmaster has been depicted as both outright villainous and a morally complex anti-hero and, according to our sources, its seems like a similar development will be taking place inside the MCU. His exact role in the film is still unclear, but from what we understand, Taskmaster will play the part of Deadpool’s little helper. Not out of convenience, though, but due to some inner moral drive.

Whether the character will turn ‘good’ by the end of Black Widow or make that leap off-screen is still unknown. But if this all pans out, it seems he’ll introduce himself in Deadpool 3 as a changed man and won’t be seen as a villain anymore after the events of the aforementioned Phase 4 opener.