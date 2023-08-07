‘Deadpool 3’ is so huge even one of the most dangerous X-Men foes ever is just one of its main villains

Professor X's evil twin should be enough villain for one movie, so who else are they adding?

Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be a truly unique MCU adventure. Though the MCU has flirted with Fox’s X-Universe with Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this threequel will see them go the whole hog. Both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are refugees from across the multiverse and it seems like they’re going to be doing battle with one of the X-Men’s most dangerous foes.

This is Cassandra Nova, as played by The Crown‘s Emma Corrin. Nova is effectively Charles Xavier’s twin, though even in the womb he recognized her as an evil presence and tried to kill her with his psychic powers. This resulted in a miscarriage, though Nova survived and, understandably, has a grudge against Xavier and his X-Men.

She’s an incredibly powerful psychic mutant and could definitely carry a whole movie, though a tweet from leaker CanWeGetSomeToast indicates she may just be one of many as yet unannounced Deadpool 3 villains:

Unfortunately, the brakes have now been slammed on Deadpool 3. The ongoing Writers’ Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes have seen production come to a halt and there are no indications on when work will resume. This may end up being something of a silver lining, as when work was proceeding under the writers’ strike Reynolds was prevented from improvising on set, and many of the funniest lines in the previous films came from that.

Right now Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024 though the longer the strikes last the less likely it is to hit that date. We wouldn’t be surprised if it slipped back to its previous release date in September, but we can only await more news.